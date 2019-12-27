Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (EPAM, IT, ACN, PRFT, DOX)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Epam Systems Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.96. Gartner Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.06. Accenture Plc-A ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.97.

Perficient Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.82, and Amdocs Ltd rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.67.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Perficient Inc on January 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Perficient Inc have risen 96.8%. We continue to monitor Perficient Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.