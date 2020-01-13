Shares of Virtusa Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (VRTU, IT, EPAM, SREV, BAH)
Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Virtusa Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 180.40. Following is Gartner Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 98.09. Epam Systems Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 70.17.
Servicesource In follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 57.45, and Booz Allen Hamil rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.60.
