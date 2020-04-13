Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Virtusa Corp in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (VRTU, IT, EPAM, BAH, LDOS)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Virtusa Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 140.76. Following is Gartner Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 65.78. Epam Systems Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 60.49.

Booz Allen Hamil follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.52, and Leidos Holdings rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.61.

