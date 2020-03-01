Highest Price to Forward Sales in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry Detected in Shares of Epam Systems Inc (EPAM, ACN, IT, PRFT, DOX)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Epam Systems Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.05. Following is Accenture Plc-A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.36. Gartner Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.20.

Perficient Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.07, and Amdocs Ltd rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.48.

