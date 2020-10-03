Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry Detected in Shares of Epam Systems Inc (EPAM, RAMP, IT, PRFT, ACN)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Epam Systems Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 7.06. Following is LiveRamp Holdings Inc with a EV/Sales of 3.74. Gartner Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.55.

Perficient Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 2.79, and Accenture Plc-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.76.

