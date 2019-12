Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (ZAGG, GPRO, UEIC, HAR, GRMN)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Zagg Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11. Following is Gopro Inc-Cl A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14. Universal Elec ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27.

Harman Intl follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28, and Garmin Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.51.

