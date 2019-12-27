Shares of Garmin Ltd Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Consumer Electronics Industry (GRMN, HAR, UEIC, GPRO, ZAGG)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Garmin Ltd ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.50. Following is Harman Intl with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28. Universal Elec ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27.

Gopro Inc-Cl A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14, and Zagg Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11.

