Shares of Garmin Ltd Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Consumer Electronics Industry (GRMN, HAR, UEIC, GPRO, ZAGG)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Garmin Ltd ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.10. Harman Intl is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.00. Universal Elec ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.72.

Gopro Inc-Cl A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.34, and Zagg Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15.

