Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Zagg Inc in the Consumer Electronics Industry (ZAGG, GPRO, UEIC, HAR, GRMN)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Zagg Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15. Following is Gopro Inc-Cl A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.33. Universal Elec ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.64.

Harman Intl follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.00, and Garmin Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.04.

