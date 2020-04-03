Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Consumer Electronics Industry Detected in Shares of Garmin Ltd (GRMN, HAR, UEIC, GPRO, ZAGG)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Garmin Ltd ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.17. Harman Intl is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.00. Universal Elec ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.80.

Gopro Inc-Cl A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.49, and Zagg Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.33.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Harman Intl on November 8th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Harman Intl have risen 31.3%. We continue to monitor Harman Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.