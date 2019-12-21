MySmarTrend
Highest Level of Cash in the Consumer Electronics Industry Detected in Shares of Garmin Ltd (GRMN, HAR, GPRO, UEIC, ZAGG)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Garmin Ltd ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Harman Intl with a CE of $602. Gopro Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a CE of $247.

Universal Elec follows with a CE of $62, and Zagg Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $25.

