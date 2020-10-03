Garmin Ltd has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Consumer Electronics Industry (GRMN, HAR, UEIC, ZAGG, GPRO)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Garmin Ltd ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.18. Harman Intl is next with a EV/Sales of 1.19. Universal Elec ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.86.

Zagg Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 0.33, and Gopro Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.33.

