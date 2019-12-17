Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Navigant Consult in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (NCI, RECN, FCN, ICFI, CBZ)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Navigant Consult ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,620.7%. Resources Connec is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,677.5%. Fti Consulting ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,495.1%.

Icf Internationa follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,508.3%, and Cbiz Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,549.9%.

