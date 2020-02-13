Costar Group Inc has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (CSGP, VRSK, FC, FCN, EXPO)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 116.90. Verisk Analyti is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 49.93. Franklin Covey ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 44.85.

Fti Consulting follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 41.45, and Exponent Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.08.

