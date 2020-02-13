Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Limoneira Co in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, DAR, FDP, BG, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 52.99. Following is Darling Ingredie with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.87. Fresh Del Monte ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.04.

Bunge Ltd follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.45, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.33.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Limoneira Co and will alert subscribers who have LMNR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.