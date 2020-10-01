Franklin Street is Among the Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (FSP, CIO, BDN, CLI, HIW)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Franklin Street ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.09. City Office Reit is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.63. Brandywine Rlty ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.82.

Mack-Cali Realty follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.26, and Highwoods Prop rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.28.

