Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Fox Factory Hold (FOXF, GNTX, DORM, THRM, MPG)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Fox Factory Hold ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.30. Gentex Corp is next with a EV/Sales of 4.14. Dorman Products ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.54.

Gentherm Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 1.79, and Metaldyne Perfor rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.12.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Metaldyne Perfor on November 3rd, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Metaldyne Perfor have risen 10.1%. We continue to monitor Metaldyne Perfor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.