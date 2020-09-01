Fox Factory Hold has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (FOXF, GNTX, DORM, THRM, SMP)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Fox Factory Hold ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.29. Following is Gentex Corp with a EV/Sales of 4.16. Dorman Products ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.71.

Gentherm Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 1.72, and Standard Motor rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.13.

