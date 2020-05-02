Top 5 Companies in the Systems Software Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (NOW, DATA, MSFT, QLYS, FTNT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 18.30. Tableau Softwa-A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.43. Microsoft Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.55.

Qualys Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.45, and Fortinet Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.35.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tableau Softwa-A on June 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Tableau Softwa-A have risen 38.9%. We continue to monitor Tableau Softwa-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.