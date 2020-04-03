Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Servicenow Inc (NOW, DATA, MSFT, QLYS, FTNT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 18.16. Tableau Softwa-A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 12.43. Microsoft Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 11.04.

Qualys Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.80, and Fortinet Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.88.

