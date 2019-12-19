Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Servicenow Inc (NOW, CVLT, FTNT, RHT, QLYS)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1,125.19. Following is Commvault System with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 150.03. Fortinet Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 87.07.

Red Hat Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 55.56, and Qualys Inc rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 49.11.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fortinet Inc on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $89.58. Since that recommendation, shares of Fortinet Inc have risen 18.7%. We continue to monitor Fortinet Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.