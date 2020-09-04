Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Servicenow Inc (NOW, DATA, QLYS, MSFT, FTNT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 22.71. Following is Tableau Softwa-A with a EV/Sales of 14.05. Qualys Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 13.74.

Microsoft Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 11.52, and Fortinet Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 11.00.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tableau Softwa-A on June 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Tableau Softwa-A have risen 38.9%. We continue to monitor Tableau Softwa-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.