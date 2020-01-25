Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Mosaic Co/The in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (MOS, MON, CF, FMC, CGA)
Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Mosaic Co/The ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Monsanto Co with a CE of $2,000. Cf Industries Ho ranks third highest with a CE of $835.
Fmc Corp follows with a CE of $283, and China Green Agriculture Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $151.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for China Green Agriculture Inc and will alert subscribers who have CGA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest level of cash mosaic co/the monsanto co cf industries ho fmc corp :cga china green agriculture inc