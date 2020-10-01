Shares of Argan Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Construction & Engineering Industry (AGX, FLR, GVA, ORN, DY)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Argan Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1.83. Fluor Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.05. Granite Constr ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.11.

Orion Group Hold follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.68, and Dycom Inds rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.97.

