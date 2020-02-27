Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Fluor Corp in the Construction & Engineering Industry (FLR, HCHC, TPC, ORN, CBI)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Fluor Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.09. Hc2 Holdings Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.09. Tutor Perini Cor ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10.

Orion Group Hold follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.17, and Chicago Bridge & rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.24.

