Cognex Corp is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (CGNX, MLAB, KEYS, BMI, FLIR)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Cognex Corp ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.15. Mesa Labs is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.32. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.94.

Badger Meter Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.00, and Flir Systems rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.86.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cognex Corp and will alert subscribers who have CGNX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.