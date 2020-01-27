Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Ocwen Finl Corp in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (OCN, CASH, HMST, FDEF, FBC)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ocwen Finl Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19. Following is Meta Financial G with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.76. Homestreet Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.72.

First Defiance follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.01, and Flagstar Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.11.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ocwen Finl Corp on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.58. Since that call, shares of Ocwen Finl Corp have fallen 14.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.