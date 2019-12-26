Ocwen Finl Corp is Among the Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (OCN, CASH, HMST, FDEF, FBC)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ocwen Finl Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20. Meta Financial G is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.71. Homestreet Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.80.

First Defiance follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.97, and Flagstar Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.17.

