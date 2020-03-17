Alpha & Omega Se has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Semiconductors Industry (AOSL, CREE, FSLR, QRVO, NVDA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Alpha & Omega Se ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 56.4%. Following is Cree Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 612.4%. First Solar Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 716.5%.

Qorvo Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,707.4%, and Nvidia Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,111.7%.

