United Parcel-B has the Highest Level of Cash in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (UPS, FDX, EXPD, XPO, CHRW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

United Parcel-B ranks highest with a CE of $4,000. Following is Fedex Corp with a CE of $4,000. Expeditors Intl ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.

Xpo Logistics In follows with a CE of $397, and Ch Robinson rounds out the top five with a CE of $334.

