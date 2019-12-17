Shares of Forward Air Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (FWRD, RLGT, HUBG, ECHO, FDX)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Forward Air Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 712.8%. Following is Radiant Logistic with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,466.5%. Hub Group-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,821.2%.

Echo Global Logi follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,701.7%, and Fedex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,815.8%.

