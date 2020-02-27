Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Echo Global Logi in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (ECHO, RLGT, AAWW, HUBG, FDX)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Echo Global Logi ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.23. Radiant Logistic is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.23. Atlas Air Worldw ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.25.

Hub Group-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.36, and Fedex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.55.

