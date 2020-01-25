Highest Level of Cash in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of United Parcel-B (UPS, FDX, EXPD, XPO, CHRW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

United Parcel-B ranks highest with a CE of $4,000. Fedex Corp is next with a CE of $4,000. Expeditors Intl ranks third highest with a CE of $1,000.

Xpo Logistics In follows with a CE of $397, and Ch Robinson rounds out the top five with a CE of $334.

