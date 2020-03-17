Forward Air Corp is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (FWRD, RLGT, HUBG, ECHO, FDX)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Forward Air Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 712.8%. Radiant Logistic is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,466.5%. Hub Group-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,821.2%.

Echo Global Logi follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,701.7%, and Fedex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,815.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Radiant Logistic on January 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.92. Since that call, shares of Radiant Logistic have fallen 26.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.