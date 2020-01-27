Atlas Air Worldw is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (AAWW, ECHO, RLGT, HUBG, FDX)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.23. Echo Global Logi is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistic ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27.

Hub Group-A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.39, and Fedex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.60.

