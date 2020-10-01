Atlas Air Worldw is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (AAWW, ATSG, FDX, XPO, ECHO)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.55. Following is Air Transport Se with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.52. Fedex Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.64.

Xpo Logistics In follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.31, and Echo Global Logi rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.22.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Atlas Air Worldw and will alert subscribers who have AAWW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.