Shares of Thomson Reuters Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (TRI, VALU, MORN, NDAQ, FDS)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.27. Value Line Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.79. Morningstar Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.88.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.98, and Factset Research rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.38.

