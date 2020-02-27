Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (CVS, CCRN, CIVI, MD, ESRX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Cvs Health Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.32. Cross Country He is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.38. Civitas Solution ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.39.

Mednax Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.44, and Express Scripts rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.50.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Express Scripts on December 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $95.57. Since that call, shares of Express Scripts have fallen 3.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.