Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (ESRX, CVS, DVA, LH, PINC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Express Scripts ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Following is Cvs Health Corp with a CE of $2,000. Davita Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $552.
Laboratory Cp follows with a CE of $317, and Premier Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a CE of $157.
