Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care Services Industry Detected in Shares of Mednax Inc (MD, PINC, CVS, DPLO, ESRX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Mednax Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.43. Following is Premier Inc-Cl A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.49. Cvs Health Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.15.

Diplomat Pharmac follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.54, and Express Scripts rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cvs Health Corp on July 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Cvs Health Corp have risen 23.5%. We continue to monitor Cvs Health Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.