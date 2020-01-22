Diplomat Pharmac has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Health Care Services Industry (DPLO, CVS, CCRN, CIVI, ESRX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Diplomat Pharmac ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Cvs Health Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10. Cross Country He ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11.

Civitas Solution follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11, and Express Scripts rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13.

