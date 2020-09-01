Air Transport Se has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (ATSG, UPS, FWRD, EXPD, AAWW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Air Transport Se ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.80. United Parcel-B is next with a EV/Sales of 1.78. Forward Air Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.78.

Expeditors Intl follows with a EV/Sales of 1.70, and Atlas Air Worldw rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.15.

