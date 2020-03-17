Third Point Rein is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (TPRE, RE, Y, RNR, ESGR)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Third Point Rein ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 640.7%. Everest Re Group is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 703.6%. Alleghany Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,469.4%.

Renaissancere follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,482.0%, and Enstar Group Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,513.7%.

