Shares of Enstar Group Ltd Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Reinsurance Industry (ESGR, RNR, Y, RE, TPRE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Enstar Group Ltd ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.10. Renaissancere is next with a EV/Sales of 3.02. Alleghany Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.58.

Everest Re Group follows with a EV/Sales of 1.40, and Third Point Rein rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.13.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Enstar Group Ltd and will alert subscribers who have ESGR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.