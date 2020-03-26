Renaissancere is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (RNR, ESGR, Y, RE, TPRE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Renaissancere ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.66. Following is Enstar Group Ltd with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.63. Alleghany Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29.

Everest Re Group follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29, and Third Point Rein rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Third Point Rein on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.76. Since that call, shares of Third Point Rein have fallen 32.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.