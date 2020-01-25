Renaissancere is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (RNR, RGA, ESGR, Y, RE)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Renaissancere ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Reinsurance Grou with a CE of $1,000. Enstar Group Ltd ranks third highest with a CE of $955.
Alleghany Corp follows with a CE of $838, and Everest Re Group rounds out the top five with a CE of $635.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Everest Re Group on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $258.53. Since that recommendation, shares of Everest Re Group have risen 8.7%. We continue to monitor Everest Re Group for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash renaissancere reinsurance grou enstar group ltd alleghany corp everest re group