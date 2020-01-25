Renaissancere is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (RNR, RGA, ESGR, Y, RE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Renaissancere ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Reinsurance Grou with a CE of $1,000. Enstar Group Ltd ranks third highest with a CE of $955.

Alleghany Corp follows with a CE of $838, and Everest Re Group rounds out the top five with a CE of $635.

