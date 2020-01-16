Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Third Point Rein in the Reinsurance Industry (TPRE, RE, Y, RNR, ESGR)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Third Point Rein ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 640.7%. Following is Everest Re Group with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 703.6%. Alleghany Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,469.4%.
Renaissancere follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,482.0%, and Enstar Group Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,513.7%.
