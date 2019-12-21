Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Renaissancere in the Reinsurance Industry (RNR, RGA, ESGR, Y, RE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Renaissancere ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Reinsurance Grou with a CE of $1,000. Enstar Group Ltd ranks third highest with a CE of $955.

Alleghany Corp follows with a CE of $838, and Everest Re Group rounds out the top five with a CE of $635.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Enstar Group Ltd on August 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $178.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Enstar Group Ltd have risen 18.0%. We continue to monitor Enstar Group Ltd for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.