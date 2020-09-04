Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Reinsurance Industry Detected in Shares of Renaissancere (RNR, ESGR, Y, RE, TPRE)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Renaissancere ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.94. Enstar Group Ltd is next with a EV/Sales of 2.94. Alleghany Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.42.

Everest Re Group follows with a EV/Sales of 1.18, and Third Point Rein rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.09.

