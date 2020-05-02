Interactive Brok is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (IBKR, SCHW, ETFC, HLI, VIRT)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Interactive Brok ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.82. Following is Schwab (Charles) with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.57. E*Trade Financia ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.72.

Houlihan Lokey I follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.31, and Virtu Financia-A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.28.

